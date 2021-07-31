Ex-police officer makes 100 women in cycling list for club

A RETIRED police officer is being celebrated for encouraging women to get on their bikes.

Charlie Parker, from Bracknell, has been named in Cycling UK’s 100 Women in Cycling.

It’s part of the organisation’s Women’s Festival of Cycling, which ends on Sunday.

After joining Twyford’s Bia Cycling club, Ms Parker founded a group for those new to the pedals.

Her Charlie’s Angels female group is part of the Twyford centre, and focuses on helping others get into the sport.

“Riding with the angels has been amazing,” she said. “It has given me an opportunity to help women riders get the most out of cycling, achieve their own personal goals and be best cycling buddies.”

After launching the group, Ms Parker went on to train as a coach through British Cycling.

She is now a new coach at a club for six- to 17-year-olds, and is working towards her level two qualification.

“Coaching is so much fun and rewarding,” she added. “It’s been an amazing journey.”

Ms Parker was nominated by Julie Rand, founder of 100 Women in Cycling.

She said Ms Parker is an enthusiastic and committed volunteer for the Pumped Up Crew, which promotes the sport for Cycling UK.

Charlie’s Angels: Ms Parker founded the group at Bia Hub to help women become more confident on two wheels Pictures: courtesy of Cycling UK

Ms Parker joins TV and film actress Maxine Peake, BBC Radio 4 presenter, Melanie Abbott and gold medal winners Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker in the cycling charity’s list.

It comes as Cycling UK found more women have taken up cycling during the pandemic.

A survey found that 31% of women switched from car to bike for everyday journeys, and those who cycled regularly reported improvements to their wellbeing.

But men are still cycling nearly twice as much as women.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK chief executive, said: “During this year’s festival we’re asking every woman who already cycles to find just one more woman they can help and inspire to get on their bike.”

“Every woman on our list is a powerful ambassador for women’s cycling, and many have done outstanding work supporting women to cycle during lockdown. But sadly, women remain underrepresented when it comes to everyday cycling.

“Congratulations to Charlie for making it into our 100 Women in Cycling in 2021. It’s an incredible achievement and testimony to the tireless work she’s done to raise the profile of women’s cycling.”