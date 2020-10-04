EXTENDED: Police stop and search order will continue in Crowthorne until 2pm on Monday

POLICE are continuing to operate a stop and search order in Crowthorne.

Originally put in place on Friday for 24 hours, it was extended yesterday to 2pm today. However, Thames Valley Police said that they needed to keep the Section 60 order in place for another 24 hours.

This means it will now end at 2pm on Monday, October 5.

The order was introduced as a result of fights that have taken place over previous weekends. Police said that weapons had been used in these.

The Section 60 order applies to an area defined by the road boundaries of the B3430 to the north, Wokingham Road to the west, York Town Road to the south and Rackstraw Road into Foresters Way to the east, including Sandhurst Memorial Ground.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Grahame, said: “Following a review of the Section 60 order that is in place in Sandhurst and Crowthorne, we have taken the decision to extend it for a further 24 hours.

“There will be a continued increased presence of uniformed police officers to provide reassurance.

“These orders exist to help us prevent serious violence. Although this may sound concerning, the Section 60 is just one of many measures we can use in order to prevent incidents of violence.”

She added: “Putting Section 60 orders in place is not something we do every day, and we do not take decisions to do so lightly.

“Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer. This does not mean you are in trouble. Please listen to and engage with our officers, and they will be happy to address any concerns that you have.”

For more details, log on to Thames Valley Police’s website.