Extra £12 million for Thames Valley Police

THAMES Valley Police will receive more than £12 million in extra funding this year.

The 2021/22 Police Funding Settlement announced by the government proposes a £636 million increase for policing across England and Wales.

For Thames Valley Police, it could see an increase of £12.6 million in direct funding, compared to 2020/21.

Anthony Stansfeld, police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley, said: “The announcement from the Home Office means a good settlement for policing in England and Wales. It is great to see that the government has recognised the important work police forces have made this year, including dealing with the pressures of policing a global pandemic.”

By September 2020 the force had recruited 260 new people.

