Eyes down for a full house tonight at Crowthorne’s Royal British Legion

by Phil Creighton0
bingo
Eyes down for a bingo night at the Royal British Legion in Crowthorne Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz from Pixabay

FAMILIES are invited to a game of bingo at Crowthorne’s Royal British Legion tonight.

The club, on Crowthorne’s High Street, is hosting a night of food, drink and entertainment, as teams battle it for bingo night.

Hot dogs, burgers, chips and ice cream will be on offer for individuals to enjoy with the games.

The bar will also be open to serve soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Club member Jan Mattinson said: “With the bingo night, we are looking to attract more families to the club to show them it’s not just for old people.

“As well as bingo, we will be running a few other games with prizes for both children and adults alike.”

Welcoming families for the first time, Ms Mattinson said she is hoping to see lots of new faces.

Entrance is £2 for adults and £1 for children, with a minimum age of five. 

Doors open at 7pm with bingo starting at 7.30pm on Saturday, August 21.

The club is asking those who attend to give ideas for future events by filling out a survey on the night.

Ms Mattinson added she is “very excited” to start this new path for the club.

For more details, visit crowthornerbl.co.uk

close
Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

