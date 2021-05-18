FA restructure sees Binfield and Sumas promoted while Woodley United and Berks County to clash in Combined Counties

Several local football clubs have moved football divisions after a restructure from the FA which will take place ahead of the 2021/22 season.

On the back of their FA Vase success, Binfield FC has received more positive news as they move up to step four to take part in the Isthmian League Division One having previously competed in the Hellenic Premier Division.

Meanwhile, Wokingham & Emmbrook are another side that has been rewarded with a promotion. They have been moved to step 5 where they will now compete in Combined Counties Premier Division North.



Berks County have been promoted from the Thames Valley Premier League to step 6.

They will play alongside Eversley & California and Woodley United in the Combined Counties League Division One.