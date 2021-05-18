Wokingham.Today

FA restructure sees Binfield and Sumas promoted while Woodley United and Berks County to clash in Combined Counties

by Andy Preston0
Wokingham & Emmbrook v Woodley United Picture: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire
Wokingham & Emmbrook v Woodley United Picture: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

Several local football clubs have moved football divisions after a restructure from the FA which will take place ahead of the 2021/22 season.

On the back of their FA Vase success, Binfield FC has received more positive news as they move up to step four to take part in the Isthmian League Division One having previously competed in the Hellenic Premier Division.

Meanwhile, Wokingham & Emmbrook are another side that has been rewarded with a promotion. They have been moved to step 5 where they will now compete in Combined Counties Premier Division North.

Berks County have been promoted from the Thames Valley Premier League to step 6.

They will play alongside Eversley & California and Woodley United in the Combined Counties League Division One.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Disabled man gets parking ticket in Wokingham car park after blue badge expires

Kate Nicholson

RATINGS: Rinomhota continues to impress but strikers fail to deliver for Reading FC

Tom Crocker

Warsash Wasps 5-4 Woodley United Ladies: Kestrels beaten by late goal despite Page-Smith hat-trick

Staff Writer
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.