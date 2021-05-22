Wokingham.Today

FA Vase final – live blog as Binfield heads to Wembley

by Phil Creighton0
FA Vase final binfield fc
BInfield FC are at Wembley for the FA Vase final Picture: Neil Graham

Today’s the big day: Binfield FC are on their way to Wembley for the FA Vase final.

Like much of the borough, we’re excited for our neighbours just on the border and want to see them win.

The match is live on BT Sports 1, with kick-off at 12.15pm.

READ MORE: See our Binfield FC coverage here

The team are driving through Binfield this morning form 8.15am so fans can cheer them on before they go.

We will be at Wembley reporting on the day’s events, and will have fantastic coverage in Thursday’s print edition.

Thanks to our friends at Football In Berkshire, we are sharing their live blog with you:

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

IN THE COMMUNITY: The Finchampstead Society Annual General Meeting

Phil Creighton

Leighton Park School makes 19,000 face shields for front line workers

Daisy Hanson

Young Reading FC prospect Thierry Nevers to leave club

Andy Preston
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.