FA Vase final – live blog as Binfield heads to Wembley

Today’s the big day: Binfield FC are on their way to Wembley for the FA Vase final.

Like much of the borough, we’re excited for our neighbours just on the border and want to see them win.

The match is live on BT Sports 1, with kick-off at 12.15pm.

The team are driving through Binfield this morning form 8.15am so fans can cheer them on before they go.

We will be at Wembley reporting on the day’s events, and will have fantastic coverage in Thursday’s print edition.

Thanks to our friends at Football In Berkshire, we are sharing their live blog with you: