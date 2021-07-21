Fairies lighting up Sebastian’s trail

FAIRIES have been spotted in Crowthorne lighting up a new nature trail. Sebastian’s Action Trust, on Upper Broadmoor Road, has recently expanded its second premises – The Woodlands.

The charity, which supports families of seriously-ill children, built its fully accessible facilities for everyone to use.

One, Sebastian’s Tree House, sits at the heart of the woodland area overlooking the forest below.

With wheelchair access, this nature-themed place provides activities for all ages. These include a swing chair, multiple books for children to read and a special colouring corner. There is also a TV.

After visiting the tree house, families can then take a wonder through the magical fairy trail.

An array of miniature models and houses can be seen as they walk on the guided track, most of which is wheelchair friendly.

For children who wish to explore further, they can venture down steeper footpaths that twist and turn.

At the end of the trail, a relaxation space including a hammock, bench and some outdoor games can be found for families to take a little rest.

Ruby’s Den is a cosy wooden cabin on a lawn area, which has been built in memory of Ruby Thompson, the daughter of one of the support workers.

Adventure time: Sebastian Action Trust’s new accessible treehouse

The charity hopes that families can enjoy quality time together under shelter while appreciating the outdoors.

The charity was founded in memory of Sebastian Gates who, when he seven, was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumour – a rare form of cancer. Despite treatment, he died on Christmas Eve 2003.

His dying wish was to help others in a similar situation, and began fundraising for a holiday home that would provide respite care exclusively for families. It is from this that Sebastian’s Action Trust was founded.

Abi Hurst, fundraising and communications officer for Sebastian’s Action Trust, said: “The Woodlands is the trust’s second facility and comes from the dream of a very special little boy, who wanted to create a place where families of seriously-ill children could go and make cherished memories.

“The Woodlands is designed with our beneficiaries in mind, being totally accessible, safe and most importantly fun.”

The Sensory room

It’s not just the outdoor area the charity has been working on. The trust has also produced a generous, bright sensory room for children to play inside.

The space offers a calming atmosphere with colourful equipment.

Rachael Berry, carer of twins Matthew and Lucy Johnston, said they love coming to play at The Woodlands.

“They both love the sensory room,” she said.

“We’re so grateful to have a place to go away from home to relax and be comfortable with all the twins’ needs being met.”

Families can also grab some popcorn and watch the newest movie releases in the trusts’ large cinema room.

Ash House includes a bereavement suite, toilet facilities and a dining area.

The separate building on the site, Cedar, is a lodge where individuals can play with the care staff and for parents to have some time out.

Miss Hurst said: “The trust does not get a single penny of government funding, so it is vital that we continue to get support from wonderful fundraisers.

“Our incredible supporters and their wonderful fundraising are so important to Sebastian’s Action Trust, because without them we would be unable to continue providing support to families of seriously-ill children.”

For more information, or to donate, visit sebastiansactiontrust.org