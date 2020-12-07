Fair’s fair to overcome Covid

A FAIRER future is vital to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the CBI, improving skills and transport across the South East economy is vital if local businesses are to survive Covid-19.

The organisation says that regional inequalities in the economy are impacting growth and productivity, and they are only growing wider thanks to the virus.

Malcolm Hyde, CBI South East director said: “From the outside,the South East can appear an affluent region, and there is no doubt it boasts many examples of excellence in sectors.

“Yet these successes are not spread evenly, even within the region.”

Economies which were vibrant before the pandemic, including Gatwick and Slough, have been hard hit by the virus, Mr Hyde added.

“Empowering local decision makers will be vital if the region is to enjoy a fair and sustainable recovery where South East businesses can succeed not just regionally or nationally, but globally too,” he said.

In the South East, the CBI is calling on the government to focus on skills retraining to make sure employees are prepared for work post-pandemic.

Matthew Fell, CBI chief UK policy director, said: “The Government must prioritise long-term investment in the critical structures, training and innovation needed to support jobs and quality of life around the UK.”