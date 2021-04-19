Fakenham Town 2-2 Binfield (Binfield win 4-1 on pens): Moles make history to progess in FA Vase

BINFIELD are a step closer to achieving their Wembley dream after a dramatic penalty shootout victory in the fourth-round of the FA Vase over Fakenham Town.



The Moles made club history by securing their place in the fifth round of the competition, where they will play Hadley away from home on Saturday.

As they did in the previous round against Deal Town, the Moles were on the end of an early goal to get the tie off to a tricky start. With just five minutes on the clock, Callum Brain puts the hosts in front.

17/04/2021, Fakenham Town FC vs Binfield FC – NG Sports Photography

But Binfield recovered from their poor start, held their nerve and fired themselves back into the cup tie as Jesh Helmore pulled the visitors level in the 33rd minute.

The first-half ended with the tie hanging in the balance at 1-1 with both sides pushing to secure their place in the next round.

The second-half began with the same frantic tempo that the first-half had been played in with both sides going close to taking the lead.



But it was the home side who took advantage to go ahead for the second time in the contest on the hour mark when Brain notched his second goal of the afternoon as he finished from close range.

Binfield showed immense spirit as they fought back instantly and had an equaliser within two minutes of going behind as Helmore claimed his brace to level the tie again.

With neither side able to find a winning goal in the remainder of the 90 minutes, the game was to be decided by a penalty shootout.

17/04/2021, Fakenham Town FC vs Binfield FC – NG Sports Photography

Josh Howell slotted the first penalty away for the Moles, while Fakenham levelled the shootout with a successful first penalty.



George Short scored to put the Moles back in front and Binfield goalkeeper Chris Grace pulled off a big save to give his side the advantage.



Sean Moore converted his spot kick and Grace performed more heroics as he kept out the next Fakenham kick to put the Moles in a commanding position.

17/04/2021, Fakenham Town FC vs Binfield FC – NG Sports Photography

Jamie McClurg then slotted away his penalty to put Binfield through to the next round with a 4-1 penalty shootout victory to book their place in the fifth-round.



Binfield: Grace, Thomson-Wheeler, Hancock, Chamberlain, Willment, Gavin, Harris, McClurg, Moore, Short, Helmore

Subs: Ferdinand, Howell, Maloney, Valentin, Veal, Johnson, Ayoub