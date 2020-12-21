Falconry centre raises £26,000 for move to Warfield

A POPULAR falconry centre is on the move, thanks to generous donations from visitors and local businesses.

Feathers and Fur Falconry Centre is in the process of moving to its new home at Moss End Garden Village, Warfield.

Having been served notice alongside other tenants at Ladds Garden Village, owner Sadie Shepherd was scouring the county for a new home over the last few months.

She put out a call for suggestions, and has now struck a deal with the Moss End owners.

But moving bears a heavy cost.

With 23 birds to carefully relocate, Ms Shepherd and her team are hoping to build aviaries as quickly as possible at the new site.

“There’s so much to pay for,” she explained. “Paint, nails, staples for the netting, replacement roofs and wood — plus rent at both sites.”

To make this possible, she launched a fundraising campaign — which is currently totalling £26,000.

The goal is to reach £30,000, although more would always prove helpful, she added.

“I’m just so grateful for it all,” she said. “I’ve had lots of little companies donating, as well as visitors.

“It’s blown my mind really. After the year we’ve had, I’d sort of forgotten there are people out there who love and support us.”

So far, the team has built half of the first aviary at Moss End, and aim to be open in some form by February half-term.

“It’s all weather dependent really,” she said. “Plus the birds need time to get used to their new location.”

For more information, or to support Feathers and Fur Falconry Centre, visit: gf.me/u/y238i3