Families can enjoy a Mountain Goat experience thanks to Norden Farm

Norden Farm Mountain Goat Mountain
Mountain Goat Mountain encourages audience participation Picture: Lakshal Perera

AN IMMERSIVE audio experience is set to entertain families over the Easter holidays.

Norden Farm Centre will be hosting the 45-minute theatrical adventure, Mountain Goat Mountain, for audiences to watch on demand at home.

Created by Threshold, an Australian theatre company, the arts centre is presenting the experience until Sunday, April 18.

Audiences will be taken on an audio-led journey using their own imagination to create different characters, settings, props and costumes.

Families will be able to explore the magical forest and rivers of Mountain Goat Mountain from the comfort of their own home.

Tickets cost £12 per household where families can watch the experience up to 30 days after they’ve purchased their ticket.

To find out more information visit norden.farm

