Families enjoy a buzzing half-term at Emmbrook trail

CREEPY crawlies have taken over Emmbrook this half-term to help raise money for pupils.







Pictures: Steve Smyth

Since Friday, May 28, insects have been spotted across town as Emmbrook Schools PTA hosts its Great Bug Hunt.

The trail takes youngsters out and about to find all manner of bugs, guided by a handy map.

Picture: Steve Smyth

Organiser Catherine Stott said more than £1,000 has been raised for Emmbrook Infants and Junior Schools PTA so far.

She hopes the money will be used to help fund an outdoor reading library for students.

“It’s been going really well and everyone is enjoying it,” she said. “Lots of families have been getting involved and it’s been lovely to see.

Picture: Steve Smyth

“We’ve also had steady interest from outside the Emmbrook community, so people are coming in to see what a lovely village we have.”

The Great Bug Hunt is taking place until Sunday, June 6.

Tickets cost £3.72, and £3 from every purchase goes towards the school.

Tickets can be redeemed for maps at Emmbrook Food & Wine (146 Clifton Road) and Emmbrook Post Office (139 Reading Road).

For more information, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-emmbrook-trail-the-great-bug-hunt-tickets-151349583679