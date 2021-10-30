Wokingham.Today

Families enjoy half-term charity trail in Wokingham town centre

by Charlotte King0
first days
First Days Children's Charity hosted a stall in Wokingham Market Place on Saturday Picture: Steve Smyth

HALF-TERM is off to a good start for one Wokingham charity, as families enjoy its new holiday fundraiser.

First Days Children’s Charity, which works to combat poverty in the borough and beyond, is running a hot air balloon trail in the town centre.

The trail, which launched on Saturday, October 23, includes a map which directs youngsters to more than 30 businesses to hunt for the balloons.

The displays have been crafted by schools, charities and individuals from across Wokingham.

Ellie Barnes, who is helping First Days organise its half-term event, said the charity raised more than £250 in the campaign’s first three days.

“We’re very grateful,” she said. “The businesses involved have been very appreciative to, and have seen more people taking part outside of their shop windows.

“First Days is all about supporting local families, so it feels good to support local businesses too.”

Anybody who completes the trail and hands their completed map back to First Days will also be entered in a prize draw, which includes family cinema tickets, a toy kit, and a free month-long gym membership.

First Days’ hot air balloon trail is taking place until Sunday, October 31.

Maps cost £3 and can be purchased from Blue Orchid Bakery, Wokingham Library, Brown Bag and First Days’ distribution centre on Molly Millars Lane.

