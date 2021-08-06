Families flock to horse fun day

THOUSANDS of residents pledged their support to a Wokingham animal charity last weekend.

Around 3,000 people flocked to Cantley Park to join Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazing Equines’ (SAFE) Family Fun Day at Cantley Park.

The SAFE Family Fun Day at Cantley Park on Saturday. “Gastric Band” perform.

SAFE, which rescues abandoned horses and ponies found across Berkshire and Surrey and rehabilitates them by providing shelter, medical help and support, hosted the event to raise funds following the pandemic.

Alison Stratford, charity trustee, said the number of people who visited was “astounding”.

“We saw triple the number of people come through the gate than we expected,” she said. “It was very popular.

“I was really blown away so thank you to all the community for coming and supporting us on what was a fabulous day.”

At the event, which took place on Saturday, residents enjoyed a cake stall, musicians, a bar and a funfair.

And it raised more than £15,000 — three times more than what Ms Stratford had hoped to generate.

The SAFE Family Fun Day at Cantley Park on Saturday. The rain didn’t reduce the ice cream queue.

“It’s absolutely amazing and we are very, very happy,” she added. “We’re

a small, poor charity and fundraising has been hard.

“Now, the money will cover any outstanding vet bills and will bolster our bank account so we can continue rescuing horses.”