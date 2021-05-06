Families had a splashing time for Crowthorne’s Seb

FAMILIES splashed their way through the holidays for a charity fundraiser.

Sebastian Action’s Trust, based in Crowthorne, encouraged families to get together for its Easter fundraising event, Splash For Seb.

Participants raised more than £1,600 for the charity which helps families will seriously-ill children, after taking on the challenge to jump in puddles in their local area.

The aim of the challenge was to find lots of puddles, the biggest puddle and to see how many you can jump in.

The BNI Fleet Elite, a business networking group based in Fleet, were one of the teams to take part in the fundraiser.

Jamie Stevenson, chapter director at BNI Fleet Elite, said: “We are extremely proud to have Sebastian’s Action Trust forming such a fundamental part of our BNI chapter.

“I absolutely loved splashing for Seb and seeing how many people got involved, I’m really excited for the next event.”

Simon Lillywhite, fundraising and communications manager at Sebastian’s Action Trust, said: “The Splash for Seb campaign was a huge success, and we are so pleased to see such wonderful supporters taking part.

“We would like to thank everyone that took part in the Splash for Seb campaign, and all those who donated.

“It will go directly to supporting families of seriously-ill children.”

For more information or to donate, log on to sebastiansactiontrust.org