Families invited to a festive fundraiser in Bracknell town centre

FAMILIES are invited to join in with a special festive-themed fundraiser on Thursday, December 9. The event will take place in Princess Square between 4.30pm and 6pm.

The Lexicon will host the Xmas Star Extravaganza, a 90 minute programme of Christmas music and dance performances suitable for the whole family.

Money raised at the event will be donated to MS Trust, Duchenne UK, and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The event is a collaboration between Thames Valley Police, Bracknell Town Council, Artemis College and mobile DJ, Thames Valley Vibes.

Iain Gregory, PCSO at Thames Valley Police, hopes that people will join in with the festive fun.

“This is very much a family orientated event with lots of festive cheer, and it will raise money for these worthwhile charities,” he said.

The festivities will begin at 4.30pm with a set of Christmas songs led by Artemis College, the performing arts college based at South Hill Park. It will be followed a 5pm by a mini show of The Grinch who Stole Christmas, adapted from the children’s book by Dr Seuss. Father Christmas will arrive at 5.30pm, and the event will be closed with a singalong finale.

A Festive MINI Electric, wrapped in 2,000 twinkly LED lights, will be on show as part of a five week national tour in support of the three charities.