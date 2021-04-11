Families invited to join in Norden Farm’s virtual Easter quest

FESTIVAL for the arts has created a special family-friendly activity for the school holidays.

Norden Farm’s Quest Family Fest, an annual festival holding a range of events for children and adults, has had a virtual makeover this Easter.

The festival began on Friday last week and is running throughout the school holiday until Sunday, April 18.

It includes live streamed events, on demand activities and live creative workshops via the online platform Zoom.

Families will be whisked away into an interactive audio adventure in the Mountain Goat Mountain experience, along with digital painting, book drawing, stop motion animation and a music and film editing workshops for children to take part in.

Quest Family Fest will also give children the opportunity to make their own sweet treats where families can collect a chocolate making kit from the takeaway team at Norden Farm.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or online at nordenfarm.org