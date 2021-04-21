Families pay tribute to Kyle Jones and Connor O’Shea who died in Swallowfield crash

TRIBUTES have been paid to the two men that died following a crash earlier this month on the A33.

On Sunday, April 11, Kyle Jones (31) and Connor O’Shea (26) were involved in a crash between a car and lorry near Swallowfield. They both died at the scene.

Mr Jones’ family have described him as “a happy, caring, kind and considerate young man” who was loved by many.

Their statement said: “He would help or do anything for anyone especially his friends. He lived life to the full enjoying many social events with his extended family.”

They said Mr Jones had a great group of friends, and he enjoyed spending his spare time with them.

“As his parents, he made us so proud in what he had achieved,” the tribute said. “Kyle had a great future ahead of him. [He] will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.”

Mr O’Shea’s wife, Gem, said he was “a loving husband, daddy, son, brother and friend” to many.

Her tribute read: “He was my first love, we have been together for six years and were just a few weeks away from our third wedding anniversary.

“Connor was such a funny, caring father to our three-year-old and 19-month old sons. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for them.”

She said Mr O’Shea was “the life and soul” of any room and “the rock” of the family. We will love, miss and remember you always.”