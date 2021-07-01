Family-friendly rave for charity launches in Reading’s Prospect Park

DJS ARE mixing the decks in preparation for a family-friendly rave this month.

Raver Tots, a festival for families with young children, is set to make a comeback this summer for its’ UK tour.

Kicking off in Prospect Park, in Reading, on Sunday, July 25, the festival will make its way to nine other venues over the coming months.

The line-up will include sets from Judge Jules, Brandon Block, Artful Dodger, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Wideboys, Heartless Crew, DJ Phantasy, Nicky Blackmarket, Jaguar Skills, and the Guinness World Record holder and the world’s youngest club DJ, DJ Archie.

Activities will include free fun fair rides, soft play, crazy golf, stage shows with dancers, face painting, arts and crafts and a street food market with a licenced bar.

Partnering with Brain Tumour Research, the festival will be raising money and awareness for the charity this year.

Mike Pickets, founder of Raver Tots, said: “Given the enormous appetite for the return of events, we felt it was only right to use the platform to raise awareness for a good cause, and as such, we are excited to have teamed up with an amazing charity, Brain Tumour Research.

“It’s been a long wait and a hard time for so many people, being able to party together and make memories through music will last a lifetime, we think it is going to feel more magical than ever.”

Jason Rigby, director of marketing at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We are very excited to be working with Raver Tots and look forward to a fun-filled summer.

“Sadly, brain tumours affect so many young people and their families and the festival will be a great opportunity for us to raise awareness of this devastating and under-funded disease.”

Tickets start at £15 and are available from ravertots.co.uk/events