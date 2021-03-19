Wokingham.Today

Family reunited with photos as phone is found after a decade lost

by Jess Warren0
LOST AND FOUND: Tamarra and Steve Wright were reunited with pictures of their family.

A WINNERSH litter picker has helped reunite a family with their lost photographs, after more than a decade.

Tony Howells, who runs a social media community clear-up group, Adopt a Street, discovered a “soaked through” Blackberrry phone last month, as he collected rubbish from a gully on Old Wokingham Road.

After retrieving the micro SD card, he discovered more than 40 family photos stored on its memory.

“I posted to as many Facebook groups as I could, hoping to find out whose it was,” he said. “About a week passed, and someone got in touch — they used to teach the children in the pictures.”

From there, Mr Howells was able to find the owner, Tamarra Wright, who used to live in Jennetts Park, Bracknell with her husband Steve and two children.

“Tamarra asked me if I could post it back to them,” he said. “They lost it in 2010, and now live in Shanghai.”

Instead, they settled for email, due to the phone’s poor condition.

He added: “She told me the day it was lost, she had put the phone on top of the car and driven off, while taking her children to nursery and a childminder — she called it baby brain fog.

“That’s not the first time I’ve heard something like this. I was at the garage by Sainsbury’s in Winnersh once, and a woman drove off with her baby in the car seat on the roof. I ran up and grabbed the baby, and she just burst into tears.”

Mr Howells said it was a “wonderful thing” to help reunite the Wright family with their photographs. 

“More than 10 years on, their children look very different now,” he said. “They were so glad to have those pictures — at that time, you never would have backed a phone up like you do now.”

He suggested the family turn the entire debacle into a memory, by framing some photos with the broken phone.

It is now with Mrs Wright’s brother, who lives in Woosehill. 

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Four charities enjoy a journey into space

Phil Creighton

Herridge eyes fifth cup final as Binfield prepare for surprise package Woodcote

Tom Crocker

Masks to be made available for London commuters

John Wakefield
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.