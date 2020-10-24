Famous names celebrate the return of Windsor theatre scene

THE GOOD life will be on stage as a host of famous names celebrate the return of theatre in Windsor.

The Windsor On Air season sees a host of socially distanced performances in the style of vintage radio plays – the kind you’d hear in the days of the Light Programme and the Home Service, long before Radio 4 was a twinkle in Lord Reith’s eye.

Each of the plays has an astonishing cast, making them memorable performances in their own right, but even more so in these coronavirus days.

The Theatre Royal Windsor has been closed for seven months, and these new tentative steps to restore live performances are being made with every effort to be Covid-secure.

The On Air Theatre Company is staging the shows, which will bring a little romance, comedy and mystery to audiences, all directed by veteran actor Roy Marsden.

The season began on Tuesday with Love From A Stranger.

It runs until Saturday and is Agatha Christie’s gripping psychological thriller. Give Us A Clue regular Liza Goddard has teamed up with Soldier Soldier’s Ben Nealon for this show.

Next week, The Lady In The Van runs from Tuesday through to Saturday, October 31.

Alan Bennett’s famous work was adapted into a film starring Dame Maggie Smith and is based on a true story. Then, legendary actors Felicity Kendal and Tom Conti team up with Charlie Stemp – double Olivier nominated Best Actor in a Musical for his roles in Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins – star in classic comedy Lloyd George Knew My Father written by William Douglas Home. This runs from Tuesday, November 3 through to Saturday, November 7.

The season ends with Herb Gardner’s witty comedy-drama A Thousand Clowns, which will star Pop Idol winner Will Young and The Bill’s Andrew Lancel, and his real-life son, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson.

This runs from Tuesday, November 10 through to Saturday, November 14.

The Theatre Royal’s pantomime, a socially distanced Cinderella, will be performed from Thursday, November 19 through to Sunday, January 10.

All shows will be subject to the latest coronavirus restrictions.

