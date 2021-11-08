Fantasy themed map of Berkshire has been created

A LORD Of The Rings inspired map of Berkshire is currently in the works for the community to enjoy.

Created by Fantasy World Maps, it will display a range of locations and landmarks across the county, which have been highlighted by residents.

Chris Birse, owner of Fantasy World Maps, who started the business three years ago, initially began with his local region Teeside, along with Ireland and Scotland.

And after receiving lots of positive feedback, he decided to scale the maps down to counties, so he could get more detail in.

Taking around 70 hours to complete it, Mr Birse said he has received the “best responses” from the community since working on Berkshire.

He reached out to residents on Facebook groups, including the Wokingham Borough Residents Discussion Group, so they could put forward their ideas on what they would want to see on the map.

And he explained the suggestions have been “overwhelming”.

“I’ve loved creating this one,” he said. “I’ve had so many quirky recommendations from people across the county on little things they’d like me to add to the map and it’s been so interesting finding out all of the funny locations in the area.”

He added that he keeps adding more things to the map all the way through until it goes to print.

“The more ideas the merrier,” he said.

“No matter how small, even if it’s a barrel that is in someone’s garden, nothing is too silly to suggest.

“And 95% of the stuff I get suggested will usually go in to the map, especially a lot of the smaller scale things.”

Mr Birse said he chose Berkshire specifically because of the amount of history in the south.

“There’s so much going on down here that lends itself to the Lord Of The Rings style,” he said.

“Berkshire has all these wondrous things, lots of hills and the Royal ties, which is all so great to explore and create.”

Some locations on the map include Reading’s famous lion statue, The Greek Theatre, at Bradfield, near Theale, the Reading Abbey Ruins, the Madejski Stadium and more.

Mr Birse said it creates a “personal” momento for people who live in Berkshire.

“This appeals to people who are interested in Lord Of The Rings and the general fantasy style,” he added

“For most, they’ve never seen a map done in this way and it’s all about taking those landmarks and doing something a bit different to show them off.

“It would make the perfect gift for someone for them to have it up in their home.”

For more details, visit the Fantasy World Maps Facebook page.