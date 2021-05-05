Farley Hill Primary School staff visit new site

THE HEADTEACHER of Farley Hill Primary School has been given a tour of their new school site in Arborfield.

Emma Clarke was joined by business manager Nina Martins and chairman of governors Duncan Hamilton for a viewing of the Arborfield Green site.

It will open in September, and is one of two primary schools being built in the area, with the second coming as part of a later construction phase.

Ms Clarke, head teacher at Farley Hill Primary School said staff feel honoured to be moving the school to a new site.

“The building we have seen so far is incredible and we are looking forward to continuing Farley Hill’s exciting learning journey,” she said. “All of the children, parents, staff and governors are very much looking forward to the many new adventures we will have at our new site.”

The school is almost complete, and includes a 3G sports pitch, which can be used by the wider Arborfield community outside of school hours.

It also has specialist areas for design and food technology, PE and dance.

It is hoped that relocating Farley Hill Primary School will resolve a shortage in space at the Church Road site.

Sal Thirlway, assistant director for learning and partnerships at Wokingham Borough Council,said: “I look forward to the opening of the new school building which will undoubtedly provide a fantastic education for hundreds of children in the years ahead.

“Emma and her team will be able to make the most of the range of facilities available on site, providing a rich curriculum across a range of subjects in their new building.”

A nursery is also included on site, and there is space to expand to 630 school places “when required”.

The facilities have been funded through developer contributions as part of the four major developments in Arborfield, Shinfield, North and South Wokingham.