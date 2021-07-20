Wokingham.Today

Fast track action on water pollution

by Jess Warren0
EVIDENCE: Some of the fish that died as a result of Thames Water's pollution of Fawley Court Ditch

POLLUTION concerns are now being fast-tracked by Thames Water. The company has changed its call centre response, so the team reaches the site within two hours to take quick action.

There is also now a dedicated button on the provider’s homepage.

Richard Aylard, Thames Water’s sustainability director, said: “Our aim will always be to try and do the right thing for our rivers and for the communities who love and value them, and we’re grateful to anyone who takes the initiative to tell us about possible pollution.

“We have made it as quick and easy as possible for people to report something when they see it, because the sooner we can get to a problem the better.”

Common causes are an overflowing or blocked drain or a burst water pipe that washes a substance into water.

Stuart Singleton-White, Angling Trust’s head of campaigns, welcomed the change.

He added: “It would be good to see all water companies following this lead, making it straightforward for people to report and ensuring swift action in response. 

“Often time can be a crucial factor in turning a minor issue into a major one. It is why it is important for anglers and other river users to report pollution as soon as they see it, not to wait a few hours or days.

“Too often, however, the frustration has been that after reporting, nothing happens. It is good to see Thames Water seeking to tackle this.”

For more information, visit:  www.thameswater.co.uk/help/emergencies/pollution

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

