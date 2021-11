Father Christmas comes to Woodley and Lower Earley this winter

FATHER Christmas will be touring Woodley and Lower Earley on his sleigh this festive season.

Organised by the Woodley and Earley Lions Club, there will be a range of neighbourhood routes for youngsters to catch a sight of the white-bearded man. They all begin at 6.15pm.

It begins on Monday, November 29, with Santa Claus travelling from Seldon Avenue to Telford Crescent. On Tuesday, November 30, he will be touring from Vauxhall Drive to Fitzroy Crescent.

On Thursday, December 2, Santa will be travelling from Silverdale Road to Andrews Road. On Monday, December 6, he will be moving from Sherbourne Drive to Glendevon Drive.

On Tuesday, December 7, he will be touring from Duffield Drive to Alderley Close. And on Thursday December 9, he will be travelling from Squirrels Way to Highfield.

Mr Claus will be returning to Vauxhall Drive on Monday, December 13, but this time travelling to Kingsford Close. He will travel between Comet Way and Armstrong Way on Tuesday, December 14.

And Santa will tour from Harvard Close to Blanchard Close on Thursday, December 16. He will be travelling from Gemini Road to Bluebell Crescent on Monday, December 20, and from Welford Road to Perth Close on Tuesday, December 21.

Father Christmas will also park his sleigh at a range of other locations.

He will be at The Berkshire Gardener, in Hare Hatch, from 11am to 5pm on Wednesday, December 1.

He will be at Sainsbury’s in Winnersh on Saturday, December 4, and Friday, December 17.

Mr Claus will be visiting Woodley Market on Saturday, December 11, and on Wednesday, December 22.

And he will be at Woodley Winter Fayre on Sunday, December 5.

He will also be at the Winnersh Garden Centre on Wednesday, December 8.