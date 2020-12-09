Wokingham.Today

Father Christmas is ditching the sleigh this year and driving Reading Buses instead

by Jess Warren0

COMMUTERS across the borough could get an early sighting of Father Christmas, as he joins Reading Buses throughout December.

Santa will be driving buses instead of sleighs this month, in the hope of raising funds for the company’s charity of the year — Sport in Mind.

Father Christmas said: “I’m really excited to be back behind the wheel of Reading Buses – I love the people both at the company and in the town itself. 

“It’s so lovely to see people’s smiles as they get on board. Let’s get the Christmas spirit up.”

Passengers who spot Santa are encouraged to text SIM 2 to 70085 to donate £2 to Sport in Mind.

