FBC Café in Finchampstead offering click and collect services

coffee takeaway
THE FBC Café in Gorse Ride North is currently offering a click and collect service.

Items can be ordered anytime, but collection times are between 1pm and 3pm on Wednesdays or Fridays.

The menu includes curry, cakes and pies.

It is also possible to order takeaway coffees and drinks from 10.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Saturdays. It will be closed over Easter weekend.

Run by the village’s Baptist church, it is hoped that the cafe will be able to open more fully from May 17, subject to covid restrictions.

