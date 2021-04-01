FC Bracknell launches first female-only training team

Does your daughter dream of becoming a future Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton or Ellen White?

A Bracknell football club is giving girls the opportunity to take the first step and develop their passion for football.

FC Bracknell has teamed up with PlaySport to offer girl-only football coaching sessions for five to 11-year-olds.

FC Bracknell chairman Neil Graham said: “We have several girl players in our junior teams already and they are loving their football.

“But we know there are others who want to play in girl-only teams and, as a club at the heart of the Bracknell community, I believe that is something we should provide.

“These new sessions will be led by the excellent PlaySport coaches and are aimed at building on that interest in football and developing skills.

“The ultimate aim for the club is that we can develop enough interest to run girl-only teams in the future.”

The sessions will take place at Farley Wood, in Turnpike Road, on Sundays between 10am and 11am and will begin on April 11.

Contact Neil Graham at FC Bracknell for more information.