FC Bracknell round-up: Alfie hits late winner for U14’s

Saturday saw FC Bracknell returning to football with thanks to the East Berkshire Football Alliance League in their all new Development friendlies fixtures, to get children playing football again.



FC Bracknell U12’s had a close match home to Woodley United Tornadoes as Woodley came away with a 3-2 victory.

It was honours even for the U13s youth at home against NPL Youth in an entertaining 3-3 draw, while the U13’s Colts put eight past West Byfleet Scorpions Yellows with the match ending 8-3 to the Blues.



FCB 14’s Youth were away in London taking on Hearts of Teddlothian. In an end to end game against Tedds, which could have ended with either team taking the win with both teams attacking one after the other, the youth battled hard to come away with a well deserved 4-3 win.

Alfie scored the winner with a screamer of a shot just beyond the half way line with only seconds left on the clock. Kwasi scored twice and Raul scored the other while Callum Cobb and Alfie Withers were awarded the joint player of the match award.



The U14’s Colts played brilliantly but the result didn’t reflect the scoreline as they were beaten 5-2 by Bracknell Cavalier Colts.

The U15’s were home at Locks Ride, Winkfield taking on Eversley and California Youth Lions in another end to end game, the Lions took the win, 3-2.



All three U16 teams were in action, FCB U16’s lost 4-2 to Old Windsor, FCB U16 Youth lost 2-1. Bradley took Man of the Match for the Youth. FCB U16 Colts had a long trip to West Byfleet and they narrowly lost 2-0 following a superb display from the team.

U17’s fought back from being 6-1 down at half time to Berks County final score 7-6 to County.