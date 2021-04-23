Wokingham.Today

FC Bracknell round-up: Colts combine to put four past Winnersh Rangers

by Andy Preston0
FC Bracknell U12’s took on Winnersh Rangers at home and in an exciting match, with plenty of action and goals. The Blues took the early lead and never looked back, taking 4-1 victory.

U13 Colts shared the spoils in a six goal thriller. The U13 Youth were on their travels to Maidenhead Utd Development Reds and kept up their unbeaten run going with a 4-0 victory.

U14 Colts were at home against Ashridge and put five past the visitors in a 5-2 triumph.

FC Bracknell Youth U14 made it three out of three with a superb end to end game against Burghfield Greens who were down 2-0 in the first 15 minutes but brought it to 2-2 with two quick breakaway goals.

But FC Bracknell held their nerve to finish the game as 5-4 winners with a superb performance from the Blues with Man of the Match Callum. 

U15 Colts secured a win away from home.The scoring continued to be shared around this week with goals from Charlie B, Ethan and a strike from 30 yards for fullback and Man of the Match Alan B, meant the Colts went into the break 3-0 up.

Colts saw the second half out with ease with the whole squad of 17 players getting plenty of minutes on the pitch.

U16 Colts had a weekend off, while the U16 Youth took all three points in a closely fought match against Bracknell Athletic, winning 1-0. With a clean sheet, Jack (goalkeeper) and Shane (centre-back) both scooped Man of the Match.

The U16’s were on their travels to Bisham Abbey to Olay FAB Uts Academy. Previous meetings had been a tight affair, but this time, the Blues went down 6-0.

FC Bracknell travelled to Shinfield Rangers and were rewarded with all three points winning 6-2.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

