Wokingham.Today

FC Bracknell round-up: U12s on cloud nine

by Andy Preston0
FC Bracknell
FC Bracknell

FC Bracknell U12’s enjoyed an amazing 0-9 away win after a fantastic all-round team display.

U13 Colts were involved in a 13 goal thriller, but were on the end of a 9-4 defeat against Darby Green and Potley Youth Dragons.

U13 Youth maintained their unbeaten group record with a 3-2 win over leaders Berks County Wolves.

Jack Johnstone bundled the ball home after great work from Maya Adams for the first before Charlee Martin hit two screamers from outside the box to secure the victory and promotion.

U14 youth yet again blew their opposition away with a 5-1 win against AFC Charvil.

They have now collected four wins out of four.

U14 Colts were on their travels away to Caversham Trent Whites. After an end to end match the Blues ran out 3-2 winners.

U15 Colts lost 5-3 to local team, Whitegrove & Warfield Tigers.

All three U16’s teams were in action. It was back-to-back wins for U16 Colts on the road at Woodley United.

The boys and girls won 2-1 with Sam & Lewis scooping Man of the Match. The U16’s were home to Berks County Lions and returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory.

The U16 Youth were narrowly beaten after they conceded two quick goals to lose 4-2. Despite the loss, Kyle B collected Man of the Match.

In a close contest, the U17’s beat Ashridge Park  2-1.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

