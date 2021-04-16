FC Bracknell round-up: U14 Colts bounce back with away victory

FC Bracknell U12’s took on Berks Elite FC at home and in an exciting match, with plenty of action and six goals as both teams enjoyed all 60 minutes of football.

The U13 Youth were on their travels to Reading City FC Utd and kept up their unbeaten friendly record in tacked with back-to-back draws. In a tight battle, the match ended 1-1.

U14 Colts bounced back from last week’s loss with a brilliant 3-0 nil win over Theale Tigers Black at Farley Wood.

After the disappointment of last week the Colts bounced back to take three points at Camberley Town with a 2-1 triumph.

A change in formation saw the Colts dominate the first half to take a 2-0 lead at half-time with goals from MotM Charlie Bray and a spectacular goal from Ethan Callaway.

Colts’ goalie Dom Wall was very rarely troubled all game and had it not been for an own goal conceded from a corner three minutes from time would’ve kept a clean sheet which set up a nervy finish.

U16 Colts come walked away with all three points in a closely fought match against Whiteknights with a 1-0 win.

U16’s were away to AFC Charvil and after end to end match, honours even with the match finishing 1-1.

U16 Youth were home to Wokingham & Emmbrook Oranges and after going down one down after a minute, the Blues woke up and equalised from a corner.

With the Tangerines forwards taking their chances and their goalkeeper on fire, the boys put everything into the match but after a superb free-kick from the visitors and another well taken goal the match ended 4-2. The whole team scooped Man of the Match.

Laurel Park edged out FC Bracknell U17’s 3-2 to take home all three points in an end to end match with plenty of energy.

