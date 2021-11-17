FC Bracknell shines spotlight on Women’s Football Weekend

FC Bracknell has been celebrating the Women’s Football Weekend by shining a spotlight on all those who play and volunteer for the club.

The Farley Wood-based club handed over its Instagram account to Marie Cobb, its director of female football, and age group manager Becky Sarney to mark the event that is now in its third year.

And it comes as the number of female players at the club goes from strength to strength.

As well as a girl-only under 10 team – FC Bracknell Wolves – there are also girls playing for many of our teams.

There is also a training programme on Sundays for girls aged 5-11, and the club has a director of female football on its executive committee.

FC Bracknell chairman Neil Graham said: “Women’s Football Weekend is becoming an increasingly important date in the calendar.

“It shows how much the game is growing, and it is a great opportunity for us to showcase all the brilliant work that is going on at the club to increase female participation.

“This is a particularly poignant season for us as we now have a girls-only team.

“But I’m also proud of all the girls and women involved in other aspects of the club.

“We have women coaches, referees, club officials and team admins.

“And without their work and dedication, our teams would not be taking to the pitch every week.

“We want to get as many girls and women involved in football as possible. Give it a go – you won’t regret it.”

Contact FC Bracknell to find out more about playing or volunteering at the club.