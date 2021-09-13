Feast of fun at Henley Festival this week

HENLEY FESTIVAL will be returning with a bang this week.

The black-tie extravaganza, taking place from Wednesday, September 15 to Sunday 19, is inviting festival-goers to celebrate on the riverbank in Henley-on-Thames.

Kicking off with Madness on the floating stage on Wednesday night, they’ll perform much-loved classics House Of Fun, Baggy Trousers and It Must Be Love.

Singer-songwriter James Blunt will step up to the mic on Thursday night as he sings songs from his debut album, Back to Bedlam.

And Friday night festival-goers will be treated to a performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The Murder On The Dancefloor pop singer is set to bring a mixture of pop, disco, nu-disco and 80s electronic sounds as audiences dance the night away.

The concert will be followed by broadcaster Sara Cox as she presents Just Can’t Get Enough 80s.

On Saturday night, disco lovers can enjoy a performance of Disco Classical, featuring special guest Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge.

And Sunday includes English National Orchestra’s show Don’t Stop Me Now, with West End musical stars and a full rock band.

Milton Jones, Rich Hall and Shaparak Khorsandi will also be joining Al Murray in providing comedy entertainment.

And for those interested in world and folk music, can enter the Bedouin Tent for some unique songs by Paprika, Max Pashm, Namvula and more.

For more jazz, attendees can visit the Spiegel Tent to watch three-part harmony group, The Boneshaker Band and Moscow Drug Club.

Henley Festival is also hosting up-and-coming makers and craftsmen, including artisanal jewellers of Studio 35 and Cristo Design’s wooden furniture, along with Tommy Burr’s urban art that repurposes materials into vibrant pieces of art.

For food lovers, Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett MBE will be returning, creating a special menu exclusively for Henley, at the Riverside Restaurant.

Live music is very much part of Henley Festival

Restaurants popping up at the festival will include Garden Bistro by Jimmy Garcia, Green Box, Oink, BBQ Club, Hotel Chocolat, Jessecco Prosecco, Black Cab Coffee Company and more.

Sunday sees the festival transformed into a playground for families and children of all ages with appearances from theatre troupe Creature Feature, Mad Etiquette and Groove Baby.

Each night will end with a firework display.

Tickets start from £50 and seated tickets from £75.

For more details, or to book, visit henley-festival.co.uk