Feeding garden birds this winter

WE ARE a nation of bird watchers. From the red breasted Robin to the resident Great Tit, Blue Tit, colourful Goldfinch and Chaffinch, Blackbird, Starlings, Sparrows and more, we can’t get enough of these creatures.

Small garden birds need to eat regularly, particularly during cold weather when they use up a lot of energy keeping themselves warm.

So now is a great time to put out high-energy, nutritious bird foods containing fats and oils, which will help them maintain their energy levels through the cold winter nights.

It’s also great to have shrubs with berries in your garden, as birds love to feed on the berries and on insects found on berried plants. Attractive shrubs like Cotoneaster and Pyracantha also provide shelter and nesting areas for birds. But berries are not just good for birds – hedgehogs, squirrels, mice, badgers and even foxes will all happily munch on them.

“As well as providing food, berry bearing plants will also bring a splash of colour to your garden when a lot of trees are bare.” said Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres.

“You’ll have striking berries in the winter then beautiful blossom in spring, and some plants have evergreen leaves year-round. Try Pyracantha ‘Saphyr Orange’ which is an upright shrub with glossy green leaves and orange-red berries, or Cotoneaster ‘Cornubia’ which has delicate white flowers in May followed by distinctive red berries in winter.”

Other tips to help the birds this winter include providing a variety of seeds, nuts, grains, fruits and fats to satisfy the needs of a range of bird species. This can be put out in small amounts regularly, to ensure that it is always fresh.

Birds bathe even in cold water, so gardeners recommend leaving a fresh clean water in the bird bath each day. And to prevent the water freezing, float a small ball on the surface.

In the winter months, shelter is also important. To help little birds thrive, residents can plant a hedge or add a nesting box. When gardening, advice is to not be too quick to tidy up.

By leaving dead vegetation to stand, this will provide shelter for birds and the insects they feed on.

For more information, visit: www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk or visit Squire’s Garden Centre on Heathlands Road, Wokingham, RG40 3AS