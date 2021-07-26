Wokingham.Today

Female police officer assaulted outside police station

by Phil Creighton0

A POLICE officer was attacked as she left Reading Police Station.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for help trying to trace a man pictured in CCTV who could help their investigation.

The incident happened around 8pm on Friday, July 16 at the rear of the station in Castle Street.

Police said that the victim, a female officer, was followed by the man who assaulted her. Thankfully, she did not have any injuries.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police believe could help their investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Max Cassinelli, based at Reading police station, said: “We are releasing these CCTV images of a man that we believe may have information about this incident.

“I would urge anyone who recognises this man, or if you believe it is you, to get in touch with police.

“I would also appeal to any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210318003.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Love Birds – couple’s feast to mark their platinum wedding anniversary

John Wakefield

CITIZENS ADVICE: Preparing for Universal Credit – how to claim

Phil Creighton

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Crowthorne

Gemma Davidson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.