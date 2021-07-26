Female police officer assaulted outside police station

A POLICE officer was attacked as she left Reading Police Station.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for help trying to trace a man pictured in CCTV who could help their investigation.

The incident happened around 8pm on Friday, July 16 at the rear of the station in Castle Street.

Police said that the victim, a female officer, was followed by the man who assaulted her. Thankfully, she did not have any injuries.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police believe could help their investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Max Cassinelli, based at Reading police station, said: “We are releasing these CCTV images of a man that we believe may have information about this incident.

“I would urge anyone who recognises this man, or if you believe it is you, to get in touch with police.

“I would also appeal to any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened, to please come forward.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210318003.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”