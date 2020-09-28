Festive adventure at South Hill Park will be wild

THE HOLIDAYS are shaping up to be pretty wild at South Hill Park this year.

Madagascar – A Musical Adventure will be returning the Bracknell-based arts centre just in time for Christmas.

After selling out in Easter in 2018, the show is one of its replacements to the pantomime, which has had to be cancelled this year.

The musical is based on the film Madagascar, so audiences can expect to see all of their favourite characters back in the spotlight, including Alex the Lion and Melman the Giraffe.

And many of the original community cast are returning too, in particular Michael Ayiotis who plays King Julian, and Laura Hartley who is cast as Gloria.

After having to postpone their pantomime Cinderella until 2021, South Hill Park is hoping audiences will now get to enjoy the theatre during the festive season after a slow period for the arts industry.

And, the Arts Centre is implementing a number of measures to protect audiences and staff from the coronavirus.

These include socially distanced seating and queuing systems, hand sanitising stations, and wearing masks in the building.

The show will be running at South Hill Park between Friday, December 11 and Sunday, December 13, as well as from Wednesday, December 16 until Sunday, December 20.

Tickets are on sale and cost £22 each.

To find out more, head to www.southhillpark.org.uk/events/madagascar-a-musical-adventure