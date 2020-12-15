Festive films and new gin at Wokingham cinema

CHEERS! Wokingham’s movie lovers can now enjoy a new gin while watching some festive films.

Everyman Cinemas in Elms Field is offering the premiere of The King of Soho’s pink berry Variorum gin. The venue offers waiter service while the films are playing.

To celebrate, it has created a Pretty In Pink cocktail, a blend of the gin with strawberry and coconut syrup and lime juice.

The King of Soho’s founder, Alex Robson, said: “We’re incredibly excited. Everyman is known for redefining and enhancing the cinema experience; their venues are the perfect home for our gins that are rooted in the creative and non-conformist spirit of Soho.

“A good measure of Variorum pink to lift the spirits as we all come out of lockdown – now that’s what I call pretty.“

And Everyman is excited about the link up.

“The King of Soho is a brand that is very much in line with our innovative lifestyle approach, we expect the Pretty in Pink to be a huge hit with our customers,” said Richard Linford, head of beverages.