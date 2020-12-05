Wokingham.Today

Festive help for hedgehogs thanks to Swallowfield care home

Woodbury House residents Dolores and Gwen with some of the decorations on sale to help the work of the Happy Hedgehog Rescue charity in Yateley.

RESIDENTS at a Swallowfield care home are helping hedgehogs this Christmas by making festive decorations.

With the help of staff at brighterkind’s Woodbury House, they have made a range of handmade fabric Christmas trees, wreaths and table decorations and are taking orders for freshly baked brownies.

Proceeds from their sale will be sent to The Happy Hedgehog Rescue, a small, self-funded animal charity in Yateley. They rehabilitate poorly hedgehogs and then release them back into the wild.

The home manager said: “We always like to give back to the community and our residents chose to support this lovely local animal charity.

“Everyone here at Woodbury House has really enjoyed being involved in creating the Christmas decorations and I can highly recommend the delicious chocolate brownies.”

One of the residents, Patricia, said, “I think this is a wonderful idea and I’m so happy I can be a part of this”.

Another, Betty, added: “The hedgehogs are so sweet, I really want to help them”.

For more information or to order a decoration, email Magic Moments Club Coordinator Anna at woodburyhouse.activities@brighterkind.com

