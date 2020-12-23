Festive jumper day, but with goats

Christmas jumper day had a twist this year when the farm animals came into Evendons Primary school grounds.

Farms2ewe brought amazing animals to spread Christmas cheer to all the children in Evendons school.

There were magnificent miniature goats, super sheep in santa hats, a terrific turkey, magnificent baby mice, gorgeous guinea pigs, a darling donkey and a perfect pony all wearing Christmas jumpers. (Well, not the mice.)

The classes each got a turn to see the animals from the reception class to year six. The classes each had to have a talk with one of the staff from Farms2ewe who were dressed as elves. They explained not to chase the animals and not to run just in case you scare the animals.

Children were allowed to touch the animals as long as they wash their hands afterwards. (However you didn’t want to touch the turkey because of its unattractive, extendable, brain looking nose.)

One of the year six classes was isolating at their homes and so the other year six class gave them a virtual tour so they didn’t miss out. This really cheered them up as they almost felt as if they were back in school.

The goats were very attractive because of how cute they were in Christmas jumpers. Evendons staff were overheard talking about the possibility of getting goats for the school, we are not sure if this true.

The whole day made everyone feel incredibly happy and excited and ready for Christmas.

The children wore their jumpers the following day and raised hundreds of pounds for Save the Children charity.

They are allowed to wear the Christmas jumpers the whole last week of term as a special treat.

By Jack (year 4), Evendons Primary School