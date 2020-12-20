Festive treats at the Kenton Theatre

CHRISTMAS treats are being promised by the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

The Apollo Theatre Company’s livestreamed take on Dickens’ Christmas Carol has been recorded and can be seen on-demand anytime until Sunday, December 27.

First produced last year, this original adaptation by director Joseph O’Malley (The 39 Steps), sees a cast of four tell Charles Dickens’s most famous story in a traditional, yet unique production that combines classic storytelling with puppetry, physical theatre and music, using some of the most evocative traditional Christmas carols.

Artistic director of Apollo Theatre Company, Tim Astley says: “This is a beautiful production that contains all the traditional elements of the original story, told in a fast-paced, incredibly creative manner that is sure to delight the whole family and put everyone in the Christmas spirit.”

The Kenton Theatre welcomes any care homes within the local area to get in touch with generalmanager@kentontheatre.co.uk. For all other audiences tickets are only £5 per device/household.

The show is also being performed at South Hill Park on Tuesday, December 22.

And on Christmas Eve, veteran actor Simon Williams (Upstairs, Downstairs, Don’t Wait Up, Doctor Who) will perform Clement C Y Moore’s classic The Night Before Christmas.

It will be available to watch from Christmas Eve on The Kenton Theatre’s Facebook page. Donations towards the Kenton For Keeps campaign will be warmly welcomed.

The Kenton Theatre are still asking the public to generously donate towards their Kenton For Keeps campaign, which so far has raised £18,957.95 of its £35,000 public fundraising target.

The Kenton Theatre received financial aid from the Arts Council England’s Emergency Response Fund, supported by the National Lottery, in May. The theatre has set a target to match the £35,000 received through its own fundraising campaign.

To donate, text KEEPKENTON and the amount to 70085, for example text KEEPKENTON 10 to 70085 to donate £10. Texts cost the donation plus one standard rate message.

Alternatively, visit: kentontheatre.co.uk/kentonforkeeps