Festivities begin in Twyford with Christmas light switch on

TWYFORD will see the return of several popular Christmas events this year.

Festivities begin with the Twyford Together Christmas lights switch on this week.

It takes place on Bell Corner at 5.30pm on Sunday.

The switch on will be followed by carol singing, drinks and mince pies around the tree.

Robin Yeadon, chair of Twyford Together, explained that the event was planned to follow on from the Parish Council’s tree festival, taking place earlier in the day..

“It will be a tree themed day in the village,” he added.

The Christmas tree is named The Tree of Good Wishes. It will be decorated with unique wooden baubles decorated by children at The Colleton Primary and Polehampton Junior schools. Each one will have a special Christmas wish written on it.

Mr Yeadon said that Amy Goddall-Smith, one of the event sponsors, came up with the idea a few years ago.

“Some of the messages were so wonderful we decided to keep asking the children for their wishes,” he said.

The tree will be provided by Treetop Landscapes, a Hare-Hatch based garden design company.

Goodall-Smith Wealth Management has funded the project, with power being supplied by estate agents Parkers.

Then, one of Twyford’s biggest annual events takes place on Friday, December 3.

The Christmas street fayre runs along London Road, between the crossroads at Bell Corner and Jubilee Corner.

“Our fayre committee have been planning this for a long time,” Mr Yeadon said.

“Stephen Conway, Bill Evans and Sarah Winder and the rest of the team do an amazing job.”

There will be more mulled wine and mince pies on offer from Age UK Berkshire.

Some shops will open later than normal and there will be a variety of stalls for a spot of gift shopping.

Other attractions include reindeer from Riverways Farm, fairground rides and a climbing wall, and the 1st Twyford Scouts BBQ will be serving up burgers. Ian Wisdom of Twyford Beer Festival will be running the bar.

Entertainment in the main square will be provided by groups including Maidenhead and Windsor Concert Band and comedy juggling act Slap and Tickle.

Santa will also be taking a break from his busy schedule to pay a visit, thanks to Twyford and District Round Table.

Both events are organised by Twyford Together volunteers.

“The event wouldn’t happen without them and our sponsors, in particular Amar Sheikh of Bridge House,” Mr Yeadon said.

“I’m looking forward to everyone coming and supporting shops, restaurants and stallholders in what will be a fantastic event.”

To mark the end of a festive week, another favourite traditional event is also returning to the village.

St Mary’s Church Christingle service will take place at the church’s monthly family service on Sunday, 5th December at 10.30am. All are welcome.