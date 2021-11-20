Fi Fest 2022 announces headliners for Maidenhead spectacular next July

THE HOOSIERS will be among the headliners at next year’s Maidenhead music festival.

They’ll be joined by rock band, Reef, and Dodgy, to perform at Fi Fest 2022 on Saturday, July 9.

The family-friendly music festival, held at Stroud Farm, Maidenhead, will entertain the crowds with a whole day of live entertainment, food and drink.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Dodgy’s album Free Peace Sweet will be performed on stage with hits including If You’re Thinking Of Me, Found You and Good Enough.

Hoosiers will be making an appearance on Saturday evening playing singles such as Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr. A.

Other acts announced include The Leylines, Queen tribute act Mission to Mercury, The Brit Pop Boys, Daft and Back to the ‘50s.

And Fi Fest’s Kidzone will be open for families to enjoy a range of rides, shows, a sand play park and more.

Children will see a roaring appearance from Baxter the T-Rex across the day.

A food village with stall holders will also be there to serve up drinks, ice creams and treats for visitors.

Fi Fest organiser Lee Page, who has been running the event for four years, said: “As someone who works in the entertainment industry, the last two years throughout the Pandemic have been really hard. Being able to host Fi Fest 2021 last year felt like a dream come true because we were finally able to bring friends and families together to dance, socialise and party.

“We were blown away by the support from the local community and the popularity of Fi Fest means we can make it even bigger and better in 2022.”

Tickets start from £25 and all-day child tickets are £15.

For more details, or to book, log on to: fifest.co.uk