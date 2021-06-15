Wokingham.Today

Fibre boost for Berkshire from Openreach

fibre broadband
THOUSANDS of Berkshire residents will get a broadband boost, as Openreach announces plans to upgrade its fibre network.

Last month, the internet provider revealed it will improve its network for 4,000 homes in the county, by installing full fibre broadband.

Connie Dixon, regional director for the South East, said: “Building a new ultrafast broadband network across the South East is a massive challenge.”

She said there will “inevitably” be a need for public funding to connect more remote homes and businesses.

“This is a hugely complex, nationwide engineering project – second only to HS2 in terms of investment,” she added.

“It will help level-up the UK because the impact of full fibre broadband stretches from increased economic prosperity and international competitiveness, to higher employment and environmental benefits.”

Up to 360,000 homes across the South East region will be upgraded.

