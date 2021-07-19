Fibre broadband: speeds of up to 10,000mbps planned for Crowthorne

SUPERFAST broadband is being promised for Crowthorne after a company pledged to launch full-fibre services to the village.

Zzoomm is working on installing the network which can offer speeds of up to 2,000mbps for home users – up to 33 times faster than regular broadband.

Businesses will be able to download at speeds of up to 10,000mbps.

And the basic package, which is £29 per month, offers a nippy 100mpbs.

Work on the network, which will include parts of Sandhurst as well as Crowthorne, will begin next month and is expected to create 40 jobs.

The company says it wants to build a diverse workforce and welcomes applications from a BAME background, from female engineers or from younger candidates. To help, it will offer taster weeks for field engineer positions in the autumn.

And to ensure the company meets its aims, it says its management team will be people who live and work in the area.

Matthew Hare, Zzoomm’s chief executive, said: “The construction of our brilliant fast network in Sandhurst and Crowthorne is a watershed moment for homes and businesses in towns traditionally left behind by traditional providers.

“For the first time, homes and businesses in the area will have a choice of network. And what a choice: brilliant Full Fibre for fast, reliable broadband at home and at work.

“We cannot wait to bring our Zzoomm service to the residents and business owners here who have had to endure slow and unreliable connections and questionable customer service for too long.”

He added: “Lockdown has accelerated the move to more flexible working arrangements. It has boosted our demand for online entertainment and distance learning.

“Zzoomm’s new Full Fibre network delivers for residents and businesses.

“Our network will help catapult Sandhurst and Crowthorne into the forefront of the best-connected towns in Berkshire, the UK and the world.”

For more details or to register interest, log on to: Zzoomm.com/Crowthorne