Fifth person charged in connection with the Tilehurst murder on Hallowe’en

MORE PEOPLE have been arrested and charged in relation to the Tilehurst murder on Hallowe’en.

A fifth person has been charged in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Reece Heffernan from Tilehurst.

Carlos Daniel Capitao Mor Da Fonseca, 23, of Fawn Drive, Three Mile Cross, has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and perverting the course of justice.

He will appear at Reading Magistrates Court today.

On Wednesday night, four further arrests were made by Thames Valley Police.

A 23-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of murder. An 18-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.

And a 21-year-old woman from Wokingham and a 19-year-old woman from Reading were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have all been released on conditional bail.

There have already been seven arrests in this investigation, resulting in four people being charged.

A 17-year-old boy from Earley has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and perverting the course of justice

Hamzah Ahmed, 18, of Jubilee Road, Reading, has been charged with one count of murder and possession of a bladed article.

Tuviah Thompson-Hordle, 18, of Brant Close, Arborfield, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Umer Arshad, 23, of Waterloo Road, Wokingham, has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

All four have been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on Friday, December 17.

A 29-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released under investigation.