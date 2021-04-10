Final day today – Scarecrow trail brightens up Spencers Wood (and it helps the village hall)

STRAW is helping to raise the roof of a village hall this week – but it’s not going on the building.

Residents in Spencers Wood have created a magical Easter trail featuring a range of scarecrows for people to enjoy.

The Easter trail runs until Saturday.

Homes across the village are taking part, with a range of tableaus to enjoy. They include elephants, crocodiles and characters such as Peppa Pig.

Visitors can buy a map from the Fraser’s Budgens store at Three Mile Cross and then visit the displays.

They can vote for their favourite display and take part in a rock hunt.

When completed, they can take the map back to Budgens to enjoy an Easter treat.

Jennifer King, Xuajuan Fan and Gillie York serve refreshments at the Village Hall Snack Shack. Picture Steve Smyth

To help alleviate thirsty visitors, on Saturday, refreshments were available from a snack shack installed in the grounds of the village hall. It raised £200, and villagers will reopen it again this Saturday.

Organiser Jennifer King said: “It’s been really, really successful, so many people have come out even though the weather has been cold. There’s been loads of interest.”

She praised the villagers for joining in and creating a wide range of displays.

The Green family with their cow Picture: Steve Smyth

“We’ve had a really good take up and the residents have been really imaginative. We’ve got such a good variety, and not 30 Peter Rabbits.”

The event is raising funds for the renovation of the village hall including the kitchen, which Ms King says is run by the community for its benefit.

“It’s a charity,” she explained, “And a real community hub.”

A cowboy riding in Spencers Wood Picture: Steve Smyth

A Just Giving page has been set up for donations: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/easter-scarecrow-trail-sw3mx

For more details, log on to www.spencerswoodhall.co.uk