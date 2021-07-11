Wokingham.Today

‘Finances are in good health’ – Slough couldn’t happen here says borough council leader

Phil Creighton
Slough railway station
Slough railway station Picture: Andrew Abbott / geograph

THERE is no chance of Wokingham Borough Council following neighbouring Slough into halting all non-essential spending according to leader John Halsall.

On Friday, July 2, Slough Borough Council announced it had filed a Section 114 notice with the government, seeking financial support.

Chief executive Josie Wragg, who used to work for Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Slough’s financial problems result from a range of challenging financial issues that have grown in scale over a number of years”.

Cllr Halsall said that similar circumstances couldn’t happen here due to the council’s strong financial team.

“Our financial reporting system has got a clean bill of health from the auditors, our financial controls are very good,” he said.

“We’ve got an excellent finance director and an excellent executive member for finance
and, if I may say so, the leader of the council with some experience.”

And the council ended the financial year with a “pretty solid” reserve level.

 “The Liberal Democrats confidently stated that our borrowings were £750 million at the end of the year, actually, the outturn was £131 million, which is covered by our assets – about 10 times our revisable assets.

“The £131 million is almost, in its entirety, supported borrowing which will be repaid by income.”

He concluded: “I can reassure residents there is no chance of (Slough) happening here.

“The finance team is really very, very good.

“Our finances are in rude health.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

