Finchampstead 2s overcome Wokingham 2s in Thames Valley Division 2B local clash

Finchampstead came away with 25 points as they got the better of Wokingham 2s by 19 runs in a Thames Valley Division 2B contest.



Wokingham won the toss and chose to field. Finchampstead openers Jefferson and Doug McMurray parted company when he was bowled by Callum Creighton in over two for one run.

Wokingham 2s v Finchampstead 2s (batting)

Madhawa Fernando came in to bat and they pushed the score up to 19 in over seven when Salman Khalid caught him off bowled Creighton for eight. Jefferson was then joined by Uzman Ijaz who remained until over 10 when he was caught by Sean Bendall bowled Iain Muirden for one run.



Two boundaries from Jefferson pushed the score up in the next over and Creighton conceded a boundary and a two scored by captain, Andrew Lazenbury, but Jefferson caned Muirden for a six plus a two and a single in over 14.

Wokingham 2s v Finchampstead 2s (batting) Wokingham celebrate taking a wicket.

Paul Dewick replaced Muirden but Jack Fisher conceded 13 in over 21.



Lazenbury scored a boundary off Dewick as the score reached 92-3 and the 100 came when Lazenbury hit a six from Bobb and over 26 saw Lazenbury caught Fisher bowled Dewick for 33 on 107-4.

Wokingham 2s v Finchampstead 2s (batting) Uzman Ijaz (Finch) batting.

K Khanti hit a six from Bobb as the total reached 114-4 in over 27. 2 overs later, Jefferson hit a six from Bobb.



The fifth wicket fell as Kartik Khanti was stumped by Bendall for 17 bowled by Bobb.

Wokingham 2s v Finchampstead 2s (batting) Madhawa Fernando (Finch) batting.

A wicket maiden occurred when Jefferson was caught behind by Bendall, bowled Bobb for 76, 139-6 showed on the scoreboard.



Bobb then captured the wicket of Adam Kite by bowling him the ball after Kite hit a boundary.

Wokingham 2s v Finchampstead 2s (batting) Sean Bendall (wicket keeper)

Naha Kishore took over from Kite, who had scored six. In over 40, Dewick bowled King for 16, on 161-8. Few runs were scored by Kishmore Naha and Leach until over 47 when Jack Fisher caught Naha bowled Creighton for 10 at 175-9.



Six more runs were added until Muirden caught and bowled Sam Daniel as Finch finished with 181.

Wokingham opened with George Horsley and Salman Khalid, while Adam Kite bowled maiden overs and Henry Leach conceded the majority of the first 50 runs in 14 overs.

Wokingham 2s v Finchampstead 2s (batting) Madhawa Fernando (Finch) batting.

In over 12, George Horsley was given out LBW on 23 bowled by Samm Daniel.

Then disaster struck for the hosts as Khalid was caught by Jefferson, bowled Fernando, for 16.



In over 14, Anthony Clapham was caught by Naha bowled Fernando for a golden duck and the over ended on 59-3 and the new batsman was Jayden Barson at number five.

Wokingham 2s v Finchampstead 2s (batting) Mark Jefferson (Finch) batting.

De Souza stuck around but Barson was bowled by Fernando in the middle of over 17 for two to puts the Oaks on 68-4.



Daniel and Fernando continued bowling in tandem to Desouza and Fisher who consolidated until Fisher was bowled by Lazenbury for 27 in over 34 on 130-5.



Lazenbury bowled a wicket maiden, dismissing Bendall, caught by Leach in over 42 and the next over Creighton was caught McMurray bowled Daniel.

Wokingham 2s v Finchampstead 2s (batting) Madhawa Fernando (Finch) batting.

Jarrett Bobb went LBW to Daniel for 15 in over 45 and the last wicket fell when Finch skipper, Lazenbury bowled Dewick for zero as Wokingham were all out just 19 runs adrift of the target.

By Arthur Strand