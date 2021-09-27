Wokingham.Today

Finchampstead business owners win agency award

by Laura Scardarella0
Carol and Adam Blackford-Mills celebrating their business success

FINCHAMPSTEAD business owners were named winners at an awards ceremony earlier this month.

MRS Digital, run by Carol and Adam Blackford-Mills, brought home the trophy for Search Agency of the Year at the UK Agency Awards 2021.

Hosted on September 9, the awards celebrated leading marketing agencies across digital, creative, PR, design, media and advertising sectors.

Mr Blackford-Mills, digital sales and marketing director, said he is “incredibly proud” to have won the award for its continuing achievements.

“Our self-funded, family-run agency has grown so much in the past few years, building upon the existing strong foundation from over 20 years in business,” he said.

The SEO agency has generated ten new roles in the past year as well as looking to create a digital marketing hub in North-East Hampshire.

Mr Blackford-Mills reflects on how far the business has come since it began.

“Our self-funded, family-run agency has grown so much in the past few years, building upon the existing strong foundation from over 20 years in business,” he said.

“We’re proof that growth doesn’t need to be cut-throat or turbulent, instead maintaining rock solid company values and adapting to challenges effectively by nurturing talent and client relationships.”

The award joins a series of wins for the agency, having received five awards from the UK Biddable Media Awards, National Business Women’s Awards, Surrey and Hampshire’s Biz Awards, SME National Business Awards and UK Search Awards.

Mrs Blackford-Mills said she has “endless pride and admiration” in her team.

“They have continued to deliver amazing client wins as the digital sector expands and our growing team, extensive awards and client list are proof of our passion and knowledge in the digital marketing industry,” she said.

“I can’t wait to see the strides we’ll make in the future as our business keeps thriving.”

For more information, log on to mrs.digital

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Fire crews scrub up nicely at Crowthorne charity car wash

Jess Warren

Talented teenager from Crowthorne wins South Hill Park’s photography contest

Phil Creighton

Crowthorne Rugby Club holding women’s taster session this week

Tom Crocker
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.