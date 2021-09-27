Finchampstead business owners win agency award

FINCHAMPSTEAD business owners were named winners at an awards ceremony earlier this month.

MRS Digital, run by Carol and Adam Blackford-Mills, brought home the trophy for Search Agency of the Year at the UK Agency Awards 2021.

Hosted on September 9, the awards celebrated leading marketing agencies across digital, creative, PR, design, media and advertising sectors.

Mr Blackford-Mills, digital sales and marketing director, said he is “incredibly proud” to have won the award for its continuing achievements.

“Our self-funded, family-run agency has grown so much in the past few years, building upon the existing strong foundation from over 20 years in business,” he said.

The SEO agency has generated ten new roles in the past year as well as looking to create a digital marketing hub in North-East Hampshire.

Mr Blackford-Mills reflects on how far the business has come since it began.

“We’re proof that growth doesn’t need to be cut-throat or turbulent, instead maintaining rock solid company values and adapting to challenges effectively by nurturing talent and client relationships.”

The award joins a series of wins for the agency, having received five awards from the UK Biddable Media Awards, National Business Women’s Awards, Surrey and Hampshire’s Biz Awards, SME National Business Awards and UK Search Awards.

Mrs Blackford-Mills said she has “endless pride and admiration” in her team.

“They have continued to deliver amazing client wins as the digital sector expands and our growing team, extensive awards and client list are proof of our passion and knowledge in the digital marketing industry,” she said.

“I can’t wait to see the strides we’ll make in the future as our business keeps thriving.”

For more information, log on to mrs.digital